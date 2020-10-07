Wauseon Lady Indians Win NWOAL Golf Invitational

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

INVITE CHAMPS … Wauseon was led by Tournament Medalist Lexe McQuillin with an 81 as they posted a team score of 362 to take first place in the NWOAL Girls Golf Invitational at Auglaize Country Club in Defiance. VIEW 1000 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.