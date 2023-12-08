Close Menu
Friday, December 8, 2023
The Village Reporter
“The Village Reporter” Staff Earns Awards At Annual National Newspaper Association Convention

RICH HARDING, PHOTOGRAPHER … Pictured receiving his award is Mr. Harding with Office Manager Casey Church at The Village Reporter in Montpelier, Ohio last week.

Community newspaper publishers, editors, and staff from across the United States gathered in Washington D.C. from September 28-30, 2023, to address issues most important to the industry.  Following meeting with House of Representative members, along with training sessions over a three-day period, newspaper representatives were treated to the annual National Newspaper Association awards closing program in which the hard work conducted by newspaper staff from across the country are honored.

The Village Reporter serving the greater Williams County – Fulton County areas of Northwest Ohio received five awards during the program including:

Column – Best Serious Column (Honorable Mention): The Village Reporter – Forrest R. Church, Publisher.  Hospital Visit – Hidden Sugars In Food.  Judge’s comments: I was very interesting to follow the writer through his health scare. At the end you feel like cheering as it appears the worst is over and good days are ahead. Well written and even though it was long, it was easy to follow. Nice work.

JACOB KESSLER, PHOTOGRAPHER/WRITER … Pictured accepting his earned awards is Jacob Kessler at the annual newspaper Christmas Party held at The Barn Restaurant in Archbold, Ohio last week.

Photo – Best Sports Photo (First Place): The Village Reporter – Jacob Kessler, Writer/Photographer.  Amazing Fall Scrimmage Catch. Judge’s comments: It was special enough to have a photo of a leaping one-handed catch at the football game, but to get the exact moment the ball hits the player’s hand is what vaults this to first place.

Best Special News, Sports or Feature Section or Edition (First Place): The Village Reporter – Jacob Kessler, Lindsay Phillips. Honoring Those Serving Locally (EMT, Police & Fire Annual Tribute).  Judge’s comments: Picked the winner because of the number of local stories with great pictures.

Best Use of Social Media for Breaking News (Honorable Mention): The Village Reporter – Forrest R. Church, Publisher.  North Central School Bus Accident – Kept the community quickly informed on a scary accident that involved minor children.

Story-Series – Best Sports Story In Photos (Third Place): The Village Reporter – Rich Harding.  Quarterback Tug.  Judge’s comments: Incredible! Photo told me everything.

FORREST R. CHURCH, PUBLISHER … Pictured accepting five earned awards issued by the National Newspaper Association (President Mike Fishman, Publisher of the Citizen Tribune, Morristown, Tennessee) in Washington D.C. in October is Forrest R. Church, Publisher.

 

