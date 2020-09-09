“THE VILLAGE REPORTER”ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The male Athlete of the Week is Fayette golfer Wyatt Mitchell. Last week in a dual match against Hilltop at Patriot Hills Golf Course, Mitchell recorded a hole-in-one. The Fayette freshman, who is in only his second year of golfing, accomplished the feat on hole No. 5, a 160-yard par 3, using his Hybrid club.

The female Athlete of the Week is North Central volleyball player Kendal Bonney. Last week in a come from behind win over Hilltop, Bonney recorded 28 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, and 24 assists as the Lady Eagles rallied after losing the first two sets to get the five-set win.