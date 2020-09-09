Delta Uses Big Second Half To Pull Away In Win Over Evergreen

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

GROUND ATTACK … Delta sophomore quarterback James Ruple hands off to Josh Tresnan-Reighard in last Friday's win over Evergreen. Tresnan-Reighard rushed for 169 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Delta 35 Evergreen 7

The Panthers rolled up 278 yards rushing while limiting Evergreen to just 94 yards of total offense as they opened the 2020 season with a win at Evergreen. Josh Tresnan-Reighard got things going for Delta in the first quarter with a 16-yard scamper to grab a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings responded in the second quarter though with a Tanner Pollard to Jacob Riggs 63-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 at halftime.

The second half was all Delta with DJ Davis and Max Hoffman scoring on runs of 60 and 5 yards respectively to give the Panthers a 21-7 lead at the end of three quarters. It was more of the same in the fourth with James Ruple scoring on a 12-yard run and then Tresnan-Reighard found the end zone again, this time a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ruple, to close out the scoring.

Tresnan-Reighard ended the night with 169 yards on the ground and Davis finished with 58 yards on five totes. Evergreen was topped on offense by Riggs with 5 receptions for 85 yards and Pollard was 5/7 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown.