Threats Made To Fayette Local Schools Determined As Not Credible

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Fayette Local Schools recently issued a statement informing those in the district of a recent situation involving an alleged potential threat to the school and community.

The statement released on Monday, February 3rd, states “Members of the community, we want to address a recent situation involving a potential threat to our school and community from January 25 before homecoming and last Tuesday, January 28.”

“This matter was thoroughly investigated by the school administration (including our technology supervisor) and the Fayette Police Department. After a comprehensive review, it was determined that there was no credible threat to our school.”

“However, appropriate disciplinary action has been taken, including the possibility of pressing charges as necessary. We want to assure you that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

“The Fayette Police Department and the Fayette School District take all potential threats seriously and will continue to respond swiftly and appropriately to ensure the well-being of our school community.”

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out. We appreciate your support and cooperation in maintaining a safe and secure environment for our students and staff.”

This statement is shown to be attributed to Fayette Assistant Police Chief Bill McConnell and Superintendent Angela Belcher.

The Village Reporter reached out to speak with Superintendent Angela Belcher, who stated there was never a threat to anyone at the school.

When information was received about the alleged threat, school administrators and Officer McConnell investigated the situation and found that threat was not credible.

Additionally, the situation was forwarded on to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office and that it is unknown at this time if charges were or would be filed.