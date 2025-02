(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

INVENTION … Doug Haase was a vistor at the most recent Montpelier Rotary Club meeting. Doug invented the Greabonix. It’s a proprietary method to grease the joints of manufacturing robots. Doug’s business has expanded greatly since 2019. Doug is also happy to share that the profits from the company go support a Bible mission that he works with in Haiti. Doug (L) was the guest of his brother and Rotarian Dave Haase (R).