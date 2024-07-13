Three Family Members Killed In Northwest Ohio Crash

Tragedy struck Northwest Ohio on Thursday morning when a three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 13-year-old. The incident occurred on State Route 18 around 10:45 a.m. in Seneca County.

The crash involved a Ram Promaster, a Ford F-250, and a semi-truck. The Ram Promaster, traveling west on County Road 24, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Ford F-250 driven by Richard Miller, 67, of Sandusky.

Subsequently, a semi-truck traveling southwest struck the F-250. Both the semi and the F-250 overturned, and the F-250 caught fire.

Tragically, the driver of the F-250, Richard Miller, and his passengers, Joseph Miller, 41, and Conner Miller, 13, lost their lives in the crash.

The driver of the Ram Promaster sustained serious injuries and was flown to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.