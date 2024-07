WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the below statement following the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Connie and I are relieved that President Trump is safe and are praying for the health and safety of all those attending the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania tonight, and for our country.”

“We’re grateful to the law enforcement who responded immediately. Political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our democracy.”