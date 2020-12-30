Three Fulton County Residents Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

A trio of Fulton County residents were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Hasleman.

Dustin Lantz, 26, of 300 W. Main St., Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. He possessed Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Lantz to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 am curfew, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, be assessed for dual diagnosis by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and serve 4 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Lantz spending 10 months in prison.

Penny Martin, 54, of 305 Dodge St, Apt. 6, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Trespass in a Habitation

When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. She did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation, when any person was present or likely to be present.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Martin to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. To 6:00 am. curfew for six months, complete random drug screens, and complete a dual diagnosis for drug/alcohol with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any treatment and all recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Martin spending 17 months in prison.

Andrew Mitchell, 21, of 13715 State Route 66, Lot 9, Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of LSD and Harassment With a Bodily Substance. He possessed LSD, and he spit in a police officer’s mouth.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Mitchell to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the witnesses, pay restitution of $232.50 to the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, continue treatment at the Bowen Center, and successfully complete any recommended aftercare, and serve 47 days in CCNO Within 60 days, with credit for 17 day already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Mitchell spending 11 months in prison for Possession of LSD, and 11 months in prison for Harassment With a Bodily Substance, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 11 months.