Ticket Sales Begin October 29 For “Christmas With Toledo Symphony”

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Symphony returns to the Bryan area for its annual Christmas concert on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan.

Tickets for this popular event go on sale beginning at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 29, at the Bryan Chamber of Commerce office located at 138 S. Lynn Street in Bryan.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students (18 years and younger). All seats are reserved, and attendees are encouraged to get their tickets early as the concert is often a sell-out.

In addition to holiday favorites played the Toledo Symphony, the concert also includes local musicians as featured artists. Bryan High School student Henry Burton currently serves as the principal cellist of the BHS orchestra.

He has participated in the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Honors Orchestra every year since seventh grade, and in the Regional Orchestra in both 9th and 10th grades—serving as principal cellist most recently and is also a member of the OMEA All-State Orchestra.

A member of the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestras for three years, Henry spent two years in the Symphonic Orchestra including principal cellist in his second year and currently plays in the Philharmonic Orchestra.

Bryan native Katie Davis has delighted area audiences with her performances in Fountain City Festival’s summer musicals. She played the lead role of the Cat in the Hat in “Seussical” and starred as Elle in last summer’s “Legally Blond.”

At Ohio Wesley University she has appeared in numerous musicals, including lead roles of Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” and Kira in “Xanadu.” Last Spring she was part of a small group that presented a symposium performance following their trip to Italy: “Choral Music of Central Italy and the Vatican.”

This is the 17th year St. Patrick Catholic Church has hosted “Christmas with the Toledo Symphony” in Bryan.