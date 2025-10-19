ODNR Opens Storybook Trail At Independence Dam State Park In Defiance

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has officially opened a new Storybook Trail at Independence Dam State Park in Defiance. The trail provides families with an engaging way to enjoy the outdoors while fostering a love of reading.

“I’m so pleased that Ohio families have access to another opportunity to read a Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book in one of our state park’s Storybook Trails,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine.

“Since nearly 80 percent of a child’s brain is developed by age three, we want to read with kids early and often.

The half-mile Independence Dam Storybook Trail features the book, K is for Kindness, offering a thoughtful reminder of the power of kindness as families walk together through the park’s natural beauty.

At the trailhead, visitors will also find a book exchange, encouraging families to share favorite books and discover new stories as part of their outdoor adventure.

“Storybook Trails are a wonderful way to connect children with both nature and reading,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

“This new trail at Independence Dam State Park offers families a unique opportunity to explore the park together, be active, and immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling.”

The project was initially proposed and funded by the Friends of Independence Dam State Park, with additional support from generous community donors: Four County Career Center, Rotary Club of Defiance, Women’s Giving Circle, Shultz Huber and Associates, Randy and Denise Wright, PawPaw and GiGi Cheek, and the Lennis and Lula Saylor Memorial.

Local students from Four County Career Center played a vital role in bringing the trail to life by fabricating, welding, and painting the frames and posts at no labor cost.

Park staff then blazed the trail, laid down stone and mulch, and installed the posts and entry archway. Their combined efforts showcase the power of community partnerships in enhancing Ohio’s state parks.

Families are encouraged to walk the trail at their own pace, complete the action steps, and enjoy the seasonal beauty of Independence Dam State Park while engaging with each story along the way.

First launched in Ohio in 2019, Storybook Trails are now featured at 22 state parks across the Buckeye State. Each trail spans approximately half a mile to one mile and features child-height panels with pages from a children’s book.

Along the way, interactive “action steps” invite children to jump, stretch, or move like the story’s characters, making every step along the trail a fun, physical extension of the story.

Recognized as the No. 1 state park system in America with the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 76 state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.