Tickets For Fountain City Festival Summer Musical To Go On Sale July 3rd

Tickets for Fountain City Festival’s summer musical, “Seussical”, go on sale July 3 at the Bryan Public Library.

Tickets can be purchased at the library’s circulation desk on the lower level; the library opens at 9:00 A.M. Monday through Saturday; it closes at 8:00 P.M. on Monday; at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday through Thursday; at 5:00 P.M. on Friday; and at noon on Saturday.

Tickets are also available online at fcf.theater. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students.

“Seussical” brings to life favorite characters from beloved Dr. Seuss stories, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie La Bird, and a boy with a big imagination, Jojo. Even the Grinch makes an appearance.

Since this fun-for-all-ages musical debuted on Broadway in 2000, it has become one of the most widely produced shows in the United States.

It includes such delightful songs as “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think” and “Horton Sits on the Egg,” as well as many others drawn from Dr. Seuss’s books.

The songs are accompanied by creative choreography, and the cast will be dressed in unique costumes especially designed for their characters.

Show dates for “Seussical” are July 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, July 30, at 2:00 PM. All presentations are in the Bryan Arts and Education Center on High Street, just a block west of the square.

Fountain City Festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing professional quality theatre in Northwest Ohio.