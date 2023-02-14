Tina Parrish Honored With Jerry Luce Award

AWARD PRESENTATION … Shown during the halftime ceremony are: Allyn Luce, Tina Parrish, Jo Ann Luce, and Jennifer Luce Maier. (PHOTO BY BETH CLARK, STAFF)

By: Beth Clark

The Edon Bombers played the Fayette Eagles on Friday night, February 10th, 2023, and during halftime of the varsity basketball game was the Jerry Luce Award presentation.

The ceremony started with Superintendent of Edon Schools, Anthony Stevens announcing the award in the "Name and Honor of Jerry Luce."