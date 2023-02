The Fayette Village Council meeting began at 6 p.m. with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance. Council members in attendance were Suzette Boesger; Kim Priestap; David Wheeler; Bryan Stambaugh; Rodney Kessler; and Mayor David Borer.

Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.