Toledo Businessman Ends Campaign For Ohio’s 9th Congressional District

PRESS RELEASE – “I am announcing my decision to withdraw my candidacy for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District”, said Toledo businessman Wayne Kinsel in a press release.

“This was not a decision I came to lightly. My time on the campaign trail has been profoundly humbling, and I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement I have received from the community across the district.

“I extend my sincere thanks to every volunteer, donor, and supporter who stood by me throughout this process. Your belief in our efforts and your guidance have sustained me on this journey.

“Finally, I want to thank my family. Their unwavering support, sacrifice, and love have been the foundation of my entire life. Ultimately, I have determined that this is the best decision for me and my family at this time.”