Shirley Baker (1936 – 2025)

Shirley A. Baker, of Wauseon, was called to her eternal home early Tuesday morning, September 30, 2025 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 4, 1936 to Kenneth W. Quillet and Helen M. (Wanner) Quillet. On August 19, 1956, she married Don F. Baker, sharing many loving years until his passing on January 22, 2005.

Shirley was proud to be a lifelong farmer. In 1990 she was acknowledged as the top dairy farmer in Fulton County. She was awarded showmanship in dairy with the 4-H.

She was also generous with her volunteering and looked forward to seeing familiar faces while working the milk shake stand at the Fulton County Fair.

During any spare time, she helped with auction sales alongside her son. On top of all that she still managed to enjoy polka dancing with the Green Machine Club. Shirley is survived by her children, Danny Baker of Wauseon, Kathy (Artie) Short of Archbold, Beth (Craig) Kern of Port Orange, FL and Jill Precht of Wauseon; grandchildren, Eric (Crystal) Hildreth, Erica Precht and Kaitlyn (Zach) Meggitt; great grandson, Winston Hildreth and brother-in-law, Jack (Shirley) Baker.

In addition to her parents and husband, Don Baker, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Quillet on January 5, 2007 and son-in-law, Wesley W. Precht on April 7, 2006.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Shirley’s life will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 5, 2025, also at the funeral home. Bill Sigg and Issac McClarren will be officiating. Interment will be private alongside her husband Don at Tedrow Cemetery. Following the funeral service, the public is welcomed to a reception at 5:30 PM at Danny’s home and Shirley said to come hungry.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Court Plaza, Wauseon Ohio 43567 in her memory.

