Toledo Christian vs. Stryker Boys Basketball Sectional Final

By: Daniel Cooley

BRYAN – In the nightcap, Toledo Christian used a great shooting start to hold off Stryker. The Eagles made seven three-pointers in the first half, en route to a 36-26 lead.

Stryker was also hurt by foul trouble and had to keep its two big men, 6-6 Elijah Juillard and 6-3 Levi Barnum on the bench, for long stretches.

Stryker came to life early in the third quarter, scoring eight straight points, to cut the Eagles’ led to 36-34.

A Juillard basket and three-pointers from Michael Donovan and Daniel Donovan, closed the Toledo Christian lead to just two points.

However, the Eagles closed out the third quarter on an 8-0 run to go back up by 10 at the end of the third quarter, 44-34.

Stryker chipped away at the Eagles lead in the final quarter, getting to within two points, at 48-46, on Juillard’s basket.

Stryker then had a chance to take the lead, but Daniel Donovan’s three-point attempt missed and Toledo Christian’s Kalon Butler then sank four free throws to give the Eagles breathing room at 52-46.

Stryker’s Daniel Donovan then hit a jumper to close the Eagles lead to 52-48.

Butler then made two free throws and Karter Koester made two more charity tosses to bring the final margin to 56-48.

Koester, who made five three-pointers in the first half, finished with 25 points for Toledo Christian (16-8). Butler contributed 19 points.

Daniel Donovan led Stryker (14-10) with 13 points, while Juillard put in 11 points and Michael Donovan added 10 points.

“Toledo Christian was unbelievable offensively in the first half,” said Stryker coach Tyler Woolace.

“But we were able to fight back twice and I’m proud of the guys’ effort and the community is proud of their effort. It was a battle, and we did everything we could.”

STRYKER (48) – Juillard 11; Villanueva 3; LaBo 0 M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 4; D. Donovan 13; Barnum 7; W. Donovan 0; Totals: 13-6-4 – 48

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (56): Hesson 7, Ryan 2; Criss 0; Duck 3; Koester 25; Mickel 0; Hesson 7; Butler 19; Totals: 10-7-15 – 56

THREE-POINT GOALS: Stryker – D. Donovan 3, M. Donovan 2, Villanueva; Toledo Christian – Koester 5, Duck, Butler; REBOUNDS: Stryker – 24 (Juillard 8); Toledo Christian 28 (Butler 7); TURNOVERS: Stryker – 11; Toledo Christian – 10

STRYKER 8 18 8 14 – 48

TOL. CHRISTIAN 16 20 8 12 – 56

