Toledo Symphony Orchestra To Perform At Sauder Village On Thursday, March 10th

Archbold, OH – On Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will present “Soirees and Serenades” at Sauder Village as part of their 2022 Neighborhood Concert Series.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.saudervillage.org, by calling 800.590.9755 or by visiting the Welcome Center Office at Sauder Villager.

“It is always an incredible honor for us to welcome the TSO to Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager at Sauder Village.

“Again this year the program is sure to delight music lovers of all ages with a wonderful mix of musical selections.”

This is the 19th year for the Black Swamp Arts Council to co-host this popular event with non-profit Sauder Village.

The 2022 concert is also underwritten by the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold Furniture Co., and is supported by a gift from the Maynard & Carolyn Sauder Endowment Fund for the Toledo Symphony.

“Thanks to the generosity of our underwriters and patron supporters, complimentary tickets are available for students to attend this amazing TSO performance at Sauder Village,” Krieger added.

“For more information about complimentary student tickets guests can stop by the Welcome Center office or call Sauder Village at 800.590.9755.”

All general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The Toledo Symphony Patron Package is available for $60 per ticket.

The Patron Package includes the best seats in Founder’s Hall for the concert, a delicious buffet dinner at the Barn Restaurant and the donation of a general admission student ticket to be given to a community student.

For more information about the Patron Package contact Deb Ridgway at deb.ridgway@saudervillage.org

Guest Conductor Matthew Kraemer will lead the evening performance at Sauder Village. Recognized for his musical sensitivity and energized sense of interpretation, Kraemer is quickly making his mark among young American conductors for his inspired performances and versatility.

He was appointed Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra in 2015. His active guest conducting schedule includes appearances with many of the nation’s finest orchestras, including the Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, North Carolina, Saint Louis, Spokane, Syracuse, Toledo, and Virginia symphony orchestras, as well as Canada’s Mississauga Symphony, Niagara Symphony, and Hamilton Philharmonic and in Europe with the Vidin Philharmonic and the Orquesta de Cadaqués.

An Indiana native, Matthew is also an accomplished violinist and was a member of the Nightingale String Quartet. When he is not performing, Kraemer enjoys cooking, running, and reading.

The TSO evening concert also provides a great reason to arrive at Sauder Village early to enjoy a delicious meal at the Barn Restaurant.

Recognized throughout the region for home-style favorites like roast beef, Barn chicken and real mashed potatoes – enjoying a tasty meal in the relaxed setting of the Barn Restaurant will make the night even more special!

There will be no intermission for this evening concert and the TSO recommends guests wear masks during the performance. If you are interested in being a patron or for more information on tickets to the TSO concert at Sauder Village call 800.590.9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org

To learn more about all the special events planned for the 2022 Sauder Village season visit www.saudervillage.org, like Sauder Village on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.