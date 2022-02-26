West Unity’s Brianna Bell Awarded Ratcliffe Fellowship At Baldwin Wallace University

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BEREA, OH – Baldwin Wallace University is pleased to announce that Brianna Bell of West Unity is a 2021-22 Ratcliffe Student Fellow.

Bell, a graduate of Hilltop High School majoring in music composition, joins the group of 36 select, high-achieving students from a broad array of backgrounds encompassing 29 majors who will spend the academic year turning passion into opportunity via innovation, entrepreneurship and integrity-based leadership.

The fellows will meet with global and local leaders in innovation and work on projects that will give them first-hand experience.

The Ratcliffe Fellowship is a competitive, signature program of the Center for Innovation & Growth. Open to all majors, prospective fellows must be nominated by BW faculty, staff or peers and participate in the interview and selection process.

Upon completion of the program, experienced student fellows can apply for the Center’s professionally led, student-supported Growth Practice consultancy.

The Center’s additional opportunities for the entire student body to learn – and practice – skills in creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship are available through LaunchNET, a groundbreaking program that offers students the opportunity to create their own companies, and the CIG Speaker and Network Series, including innovation summits, workshops and talks led by some of the region’s and nation’s most forward-thinking innovators.