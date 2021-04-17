Toledo Woman Joins Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” Club

(BOWLING GREEN) – Sandra S. Vonseggern, Toledo, joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on state Route 65 in Wood County on March 8.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert J. Ashenfelter, Bowling Green Post commander, along with Trooper Anthony Scherley presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Sandra is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Ashenfelter said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2020 shows 487 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Sandra also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.