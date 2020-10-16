Tony Stuart Selected To Fill Vacant Swanton Village Council Seat

By: Bill O’Connell

In a special Swanton Village Council meeting held on Thursday, October 15th, Council members voted 5-0 to install Tony Stuart in the Council seat that was vacated by the untimely passing of Councilman Paul Dyzak in September.

“I am proud to announce Tony Stuart as the new Council person for the Village of Swanton,” stated Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe. “It’s nice to say it was a unanimous vote by the Council members and we are looking forward to his contributions as soon as he is sworn in.”

Mr. Stuart was one of six applicants for the seat.

Bill can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com