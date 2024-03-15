Top Four Teams From Bible Quiz Season Announced

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBIBLE QUIZ SEASON WINNERS … Awe, a Pettisville Missionary team, was this season’s Bible Quiz league champion. Weekly quiz meets recognize highest scores for the day, but the season’s top teams are based on their win/loss record. After two complete round robins of the 14 area teams, these four rose to the top. Front row: Finishing 23-3, Awe teammates are Walker Armstrong, Zander Stamm, Cooper Roth, Elijah Bloomer, and Bekley Stamm. Second row: One of our youngest teams, Unashamed from Eastland Baptist, took second with a 21-4-1 record; quizzers included Colton Sheline, and three Neilson brothers: Mathias, Malaki, and Cael. Third Row: Right behind them at 20-5-1 was Serpents and Scorpions from Central Mennonite with Aaron Miller, Preston Nofziger, Eve Crossgrove, and Bo King. Back row: In fourth place at 19-7-0 was another Eastland Baptist team, Unquenchable, which included three sisters; teammates are Faith and Grace Sheldon, Madison Wilhelm, and Hope Sheldon. The area tournament will be Sunday, March 17 at Central Mennonite Church, quizzing over the full scripture portion of Luke 1 to 15, with matches starting at 2 p.m.