Travel On Ohio Turnpike Increases In First Quarter Of 2024

BEREA, Ohio (April 25, 2024) – Ohio Turnpike customers logged nearly 648.7 million miles traveling on the toll road during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.1% compared to the same three-month period a year ago.

VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED UP

Passenger cars traveled 364,974,303 miles, up 1.9%; and commercial trucks traveled 283,683,999, up 0.2%. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles accounted for 56.3% and 43.7%, respectively, of miles traveled.

TRAFFIC NUMBERS INCREASE

The combined number of vehicles that traveled on the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, which is designated as Interstate 80, I-90 and I-76, was 11,072,584, up 2.1%, during the first quarter of 2024.

Passenger cars completed 8,075,720 trips, up 2.2%; and commercial trucks completed 2,996,864 trips, up 1.9%. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles accounted for 72.9% and 27.1%, respectively, of traffic.

E-ZPASS USE RISES

Through the first quarter of 2024, combined E-ZPass use by the Ohio Turnpike’s passenger car and commercial vehicle customers was 76.6%, up 0.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

E-ZPass use by passenger vehicle customers was 65.4%, up 1%; and commercial truck customers was 91%, up 0.2%.

E-ZPass customers (Class 1) can save an average of about 33% on tolls compared to non-E-ZPass customers. To calculate the savings with E-ZPass, check out the Ohio Turnpike’s Fare Calculator.