Bryan Kiwanis Club Learns About Williams County History

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERWILLIAMS COUNTY HISTORY … The guest speaker at the April 24, 2024 Kiwanis meeting was Kiwanian Jared Schnee, the Manager of the Local History Center with Williams County Public Library. Mr. Schnee spoke with the group about former long-time Bryan resident Russell Hilton. Mr. Hilton was noted for his recurring cartoon series entitled, “Would you believe it happened in Williams County?” The series highlighted interesting and unbelievable moments in Williams County history. The stories were written by and accompanied with a cartoon drawn by Mr. Hilton depicting the event in a style reminiscent of Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Local newspapers carried this feature for many years prior to his passing away in 2007.