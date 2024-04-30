Travis Arkwright Tabbed As Next Fayette Girls Basketball Head Coach

By: Nate Calvin

FAYETTE – Athletic Director Kortney Kessler has announced that Travis Arkwright will be the next girls basketball head coach at Fayette, pending board approval.

“Travis brings a wealth of experience from his time on the court at Defiance College as well as many years of coaching at the JV and varsity levels”, said Kessler.

Most recently Arkwright has been an assistant boys coach at Edon after also serving in that role at Edgerton.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the head girls basketball coach at Fayette High School”, stated Arkwright.“I could not have made this decision without my wife, Jodie, and my children, Mia, Ian, and Ross.

”We have chance to build something special here”, he continued. “It will take time and every single one of us doing it together and for each other.”

Arkwright replaces Ryan Colegrove who stepped down after 10 seasons as the Eagles head coach.