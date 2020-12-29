Tuesday, December 29th Basketball Scoreboard

Posted By: Newspaper Staff December 29, 2020

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Evergreen 48 St. Thomas Aquinas 43

Perrysburg 55 Archbold 51

Wauseon 45 Patrick Henry 35

Liberty Center 50 Swanton 37

Bryan 56 Paulding 36

Fairview 64 Stryker 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wauseon 45 Bryan 33

Evergreen 47 McComb 37

Antwerp 58 Edgerton 29

Archbold 50 ...

PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT

A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local news coverage dates back to the 1870s! This long term success is due to readership support from those that have subscribed and/or purchased newspaper copies at local stores.   Without this support, we would be unable to send our writers and photographers out into our communities to bring forth the news you care about the most, local news.  Thank you for supporting our family-owned and local Williams & Fulton County area resident operated newspaper!

PLEASE CHOOSE A PURCHASE OPTION BELOW:

*Subscriptions include full website access to daily stories, the weekly E-Edition, along with a traditional weekly mailed newspaper.  Subscriptions purchases will auto-renew and may be canceled at the end of any term. 

Want to purchase a traditional newspaper hard copy for sale locally?  Story location listings: (Click Here)

 