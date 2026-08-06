Twelve Felony Arrests, Nine Illegal Firearm Seizures During Violent Crime Reduction Operation In Cleveland

Six illegal firearms recovered by Ohio Investigative Unit agents during Wednesday’s violent crime reduction operation in Cleveland. (Photo provided by the Office of Governor Mike DeWine)

As part of Governor Mike DeWine’s ongoing focus to remove repeat violent offenders from the streets in cities across Ohio, a violent crime reduction operation in Cleveland on Wednesday resulted in 12 felony arrests, nine illegal firearm seizures, and three stolen vehicle recoveries.

“Last night’s multi-agency operation in Cleveland is another example of how bringing together local, state, and federal law enforcement partners can directly lead to safer communities,” said Governor DeWine. “These operations identify, locate, and stop violent criminals before they have the chance to cause harm.”

During Wednesday’s operation, officers with the Cleveland Division of Police (CPD) and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) arrested two individuals after they were found to be in possession of stolen firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after 6 p.m., CPD received notification of a stolen vehicle, and a traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue. The suspects, now identified as Raj’on Foster, 18, and Camaron Brown, 20, failed to pull over.

The OSHP Aviation Unit tracked the vehicle from the air until the suspects eventually stopped in a residential neighborhood and ran before being taken into custody.

Foster and Brown were found to be in possession of two stolen firearms, one of which was illegally modified to be fully automatic. Both suspects were charged with receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) also played a significant role in the success of the operation. In total, agents made six felony arrests and recovered six illegal firearms. During one incident, agents arrested two teenagers found to be trespassing in a community center with an illegal handgun and AR-style pistol.

The 12 individuals arrested as part of Wednesday’s violent crime reduction operation in Cleveland were taken into custody on charges including receiving stolen property, failure to comply, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and possession of drugs.

The strategy behind these initiatives has been to target the small number of repeat violent offenders who commit a disproportionate number of serious crimes. Since the start of 2026, these operations have led to more than 410 felony arrests and more than 160 illegal firearm recoveries.

— Press Release

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