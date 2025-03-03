Twenty-Four Area Wrestlers Punch Ticket To State Tournament

DIVISION II DISTRICTS … Kahle Albright (red) and Bryan’s Dameon Wolfe lockup in a semifinal match at 165lbs. Albright got an 8-4 decision to advance to the finals where he lost to Hayden Groll of Napoleon in overtime.
126LBS … Wauseon’s Zavian LaFountain (right) advanced to the finals where he lost 5-2 in a tiebreaker to Galion’s Gradey Harding.
DIVISION III DISTRICTS … Cam’ron Kirtz of Swanton and Delta’s Cass Chiesa wrestle in the 215lb championship at Rossford High School. Kirtz got the win 2-1 as both wrestlers advanced to state.
(PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL & JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
113LB CHAMPIONSHIP … Archbold’s Lars Soles (right) faced off with Genoa’s Scotty Fuller in the title match at 113lbs. Fuller got the win by technical fall 19-2.
By: Nate Calvin
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ROSSFORD – When the dust settled after district weekend, 21 boys and three girls from our coverage area will continue their pursuit of a state title this weekend in Columbus.
Beginning with Division II at Norwalk High School, it was the Wauseon Indians walking away with the district team title as they will send seven wrestlers to state.
Five Indians advanced to the finals in their respective weight classes with four taking runner-up spots and Kale Waxler winning the championship at 175lbs after defeating Blake Schlosser of Clear Folk, 6-3.
Bryan will have a representative in Columbus as Dameon Wolfe took fourth at 165lbs to advance.
The Division III district was dominated by NWOAL champion Delta with four champions and two runners-up as they racked up 216 points and will seven to state.
The championships began for Delta at 120 where Tyler Barnes was a 6-4 winner over Monroeville’s Owen Patchen and Adam Mattin won at 126 by forfeit over Oak Harbor’s Bodee Miller.
Landon Lintermoot was the next gold medal winner with a win by fall at 144lbs and Connor Sintobin won the final title of the day for the Panthers at 190 with a 4-2 decision over Port Clinton’s Malakil Pinkleton.
Delta picked up second place finishes from Richard Flores (132) and Cass Chiesa (215) with Lane Lopez placing fourth at 165.
Swanton placed fifth and will advance three wrestlers to state as Cam’ron Kirtz (215) and Evan Smigelski (285) placed first and Chase Godwin was fourth at 138.
Rounding out the NWOAL contingent making the trip south will be Archbold’s Lars Soles (2nd-113) and Parker Bixler (3rd-215), and Max Mossing of Evergreen who was runner-up at 157lbs after falling to Jackson Bartels from Liberty Center.
The girls districts were held Sunday in Findlay and three area wrestlers advanced to state with two from Archbold and one from Wauseon.
Archbold’s Gabby Oregon improved her record to 36-2 by winning the title at 285 with a pin of Hadeel Abuqbitta from Valley Forge in 0:45.
Joining Oregon will be teammate Vivi Legato who was third at 155 and Wauseon’s Kaelynn Hartsock who was fourth at 115 to advance.
The OHSAA Boys and Girls State Wrestling Championships begin on Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus with the state champions being crowned on Sunday.
DIVISION II DISTRICTS
TEAM SCORES (44 teams): 1. Wauseon 172.0; 2. Wapakoneta 122.0; 3. Perkins 119. 5; 4. Clear Fork 112.0; 5. Napoleon 97.0; 26. Bryan 17.0
FIRST PLACE MATCHES: 113 – Aiden Ohl (Ontario) d. Mykale Schneider (Wauseon) fall, 2:56; 120 – Marius Garcia (Bexley) d. Carter Stuckey (Wauseon), tf19-4; 126 – Gradey Harding (Galion) d. Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon), 5-2 (tiebreak); 165 – Hayden Groll (Napoleon) d. Kahle Albright (Wauseon), 7-4 (OT); 175 – Kale Waxler (Wauseon) d. Blake Schlosser (Clear Fork), 6-3
THIRD PLACE MATCHES: 144 – Jordan Cook (Wauseon) d. Michael Gessner (Clyde), md11-0; 165 – Aiden Proctor (Mansfield Madison) d. Dameon Wolfe (Bryan), md11-2; 215 – Haiden Bollini (Perk) d. Ben Tule (Wauseon), 1-0
FIFTH PLACE MATCHES: 106 – Owen Bates (Van Wert) d. Brian Camacho (Wauseon), 9-3; 132 – Antonio Torres (Wauseon) d. Damon Hoskins (Clear Fork), 5-2; 157 – AZ Hicks (Wauseon) d. Aiden Kyser (Vermilion), 12-9
DIVISION III DISTRICTS
TEAM SCORES: (45 teams): 1. Delta 216; 2. Milan Edison 119.5; 3. Liberty Center 97.0; 4. Monroeville 96.0; 5. Swanton 92.0; 8. Archbold 81.0; 21. Evergreen 25.5; 36. Montpelier 6.0
FIRST PLACE MATCHES: 113 – Scotty Fuller (Genoa) d. Lars Soles (Archbold), tf19-2; 120 – Tyler Barnes (Delta) d. Owen Patchen (Monroeville), 6-4; 126 – Adam Mattin d. Bodee Miller (Oak Harbor), forfeit; 132 – Owen Patrizi (Mohawk) d. Richard Flores (Delta) md8-0; 144 – Landon Lintermoot (Delta) d. Peyton Schafer (Elmwood) fall, 3:01; 157 – Jackson Bartels (Liberty Center) d. Max Mossing (Evergreen), md15-2; 190 – Connor Sintobin (Delta) d. Malakil Pinkleton (Port Clinton), 4-2; 215; Cam’ron Kirtz (Swanton) d. Cass Chiesa (Delta), 2-1; 285 – Evan Smigelski (Swanton) d. Logan Sifuentes (Liberty Center), 3-1 (sudden victory).
THIRD PLACE MATCHES: 138 – Brant Kirian (Mohawk) d. Chase Godwin (Swanton), 2-1; 165 – Lane Lopez (Delta) d. Connor Sterling (Elmwood), 5-1; 215 – Parker Bixler (Archbold) d. Alex Young (Seneca East), 7-5
FIFTH PLACE MATCHES: 106 – Brooks Miller (Archbold) d. Wyatt Martin (South Central), 7-1; 120 – Wyatt Thieroff (Woodmore) d. Trey Weirauch (Archbold) fall, 4:49; 138 – Nolan Rittenhouse (Tinora) d. Carl Warner (Delta) fall, 2:21; 150 – Parker Cone (Delta) d. Jordan Hertel (Carey), 4-3; 157 – Luke Clement (Genoa) d. Mazin Rukieh (Swanton), 8-3; 165 – Michael Holtsberry (Swanton) d. Lance Frankart (Mohawk), md12-0; 175 – Gunner Taylor (Delta) d. Colin Bates (Liberty-Benton) fall, 4:37
GIRLS DISTRICTS
TEAM SCORES (84 teams): 1. Gibsonburg 132.0; 2. Alliance 114.5; 3. Elyria; 4. Tinora 87.0; 5. Avon Lake 82.0; 10. Archbold 58.0; 22. Wauseon 31.5; 27. Delta 27.0; T42. Bryan 14.0; T46. Edgerton 10.0; T.59 Montpelier 3.0
FIRST-PLACE MATCHES: 235 – Gabby Oregon (Archbold) d. Hadeel Abuqbitta (Valley Forge) fall, 0:45
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: 115 – Meredith Greenslade (Clyde) d. Kaelynn Hartsock (Wauseon), md10-1; 155 – Vivi Legato (Archbold) d. Britoriah Rollison (Sandusky) fall, 1:56