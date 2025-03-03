Twenty-Four Area Wrestlers Punch Ticket To State Tournament

DIVISION II DISTRICTS … Kahle Albright (red) and Bryan’s Dameon Wolfe lockup in a semifinal match at 165lbs. Albright got an 8-4 decision to advance to the finals where he lost to Hayden Groll of Napoleon in overtime.

126LBS … Wauseon’s Zavian LaFountain (right) advanced to the finals where he lost 5-2 in a tiebreaker to Galion’s Gradey Harding.

DIVISION III DISTRICTS … Cam’ron Kirtz of Swanton and Delta’s Cass Chiesa wrestle in the 215lb championship at Rossford High School. Kirtz got the win 2-1 as both wrestlers advanced to state.

113LB CHAMPIONSHIP … Archbold’s Lars Soles (right) faced off with Genoa’s Scotty Fuller in the title match at 113lbs. Fuller got the win by technical fall 19-2.