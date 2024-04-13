Two Fundraisers Left For Presbyterian Mexico Bible School Mission

Bryan’s First Presbyterian Church is working hard for vacation bible school to be offered to people of all ages in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The mission team and 12 missionaries have been hard at work fundraising, as more than 100 people are relying on them for activities for devotions, bible study, games, crafts, and snacks that will be seen at the bible school, which will be hosted in partnership with Idlesia Principe de Paz in Colonia Ejido.

There are two fundraising events still for this mission, which is planned to span from July 20th through July 28th of 2024.

A pancake and sausage free-will donation breakfast will be held on April 20th at 506 Oxford Drive in Bryan from 8 to 10 a.m., and a Cinco de Mayo fiesta is planned for May 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same location.

There will be games, Mexican food, and non-alcoholic pina coladas for free-will donation at the Cinco de Mayo fiesta. There will also be a pinata for the children, and the folkloric dance troupe Emanuel and Maestra Alejandra.