Saturday, April 13, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

Two Fundraisers Left For Presbyterian Mexico Bible School Mission

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAREN MURRAY-BEVER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MEET THE TEAM … The mission team consists of the Rev. Leo Pech and his wife Sybel, Steve and Lori Bird, Charlie and Mary Lou Nichols, David and Charity Meuleman and their children Grace and Ben, Jane Nott, and Jenella Tilton. For the mission coming up in July, four members of the Defiance Presbyterian Church will be joining the team. These new members are Charlie Bates and Seth Erford, and Richard and Pam Reid. Pictured here are the missionaries who went on the last trip to Mexico. In the back, left to right: Pastor Leo Pech, Charity Meuleman, Ben Meuleman, Dave Meuleman, Charlie Nichols, Steve Bird, Lori Bird, and Fred Nott. Front, left to right: Sybel Scott de Pech, Mary Lou Nichols, Jenella Tilton, and Jane Nott. Not pictured: Grace Meuleman.

Bryan’s First Presbyterian Church is working hard for vacation bible school to be offered to people of all ages in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The mission team and 12 missionaries have been hard at work fundraising, as more than 100 people are relying on them for activities for devotions, bible study, games, crafts, and snacks that will be seen at the bible school, which will be hosted in partnership with Idlesia Principe de Paz in Colonia Ejido.

There are two fundraising events still for this mission, which is planned to span from July 20th through July 28th of 2024.

A pancake and sausage free-will donation breakfast will be held on April 20th at 506 Oxford Drive in Bryan from 8 to 10 a.m., and a Cinco de Mayo fiesta is planned for May 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same location.

There will be games, Mexican food, and non-alcoholic pina coladas for free-will donation at the Cinco de Mayo fiesta. There will also be a pinata for the children, and the folkloric dance troupe Emanuel and Maestra Alejandra.

 

