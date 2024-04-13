Williams County United Way Exceeds Fundraising Goal

Good news can be spread through Williams County, as United Way has officially surpassed their fundraising goal of $325,000 by raising over $330,000!

Thanks was given to the campaign chairs, Tom and Cindy Reed, for making it all possible. Thanks was also given to all contributors that donated time and money to the campaign. Events have been ongoing, as funds have been raised through workplace campaigns, karaoke nights, pizza for purpose events, and free-will donation events.

Montpelier and Hilltop schools had a Rivals United Month in January to see which district could raise the most money, and Edgerton schools did an in-house fundraiser.

Northwestern Federal Credit Union saw a successful change for change drive for the campaign as well, and Bill and Pam Steel were thanked for their massive support.

“United Way would like to thank everybody who gave in some way this year… whether it be monetarily or by volunteering at our events… without you, we don’t make our goal”, shared Williams County United Way Executive Director Andy Brigle.