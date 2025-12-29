Two Juveniles Held After Christmas Eve Burglary Attempts In Defiance

Defiance police arrested two teens after a string of Christmas Eve Day break-ins.

In a media release, police said two juveniles — ages 13 and 14 — broke into a home in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning.

At least one Christmas present was taken, though officers said the pair was unable to get into several other nearby residences they reportedly tried to enter.

Police said the juveniles later attempted to burglarize a residence in the 700 block of Davidson Street, where they were spotted. The Davidson Street incident was reported to the Defiance County 911 Center at about 6 a.m., and the suspects were located a short time later and taken into custody.

Investigators determined the same juveniles were responsible for the Harrison Avenue burglary and the attempted burglary on Davidson Street, according to the release.

Both were transported to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation facility near Stryker pending initial appearances in Defiance County Juvenile Court.

Anyone with additional information — or video related to the other attempted break-ins — is asked to contact the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.