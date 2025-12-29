Organized Crime Drug Interdiction Task Forces Seize More Than $75 Million In Narcotics In 2025

PRESS RELEASE – Law enforcement task forces established under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) thwarted drug traffickers in 2025 by confiscating more than $75 million worth of illegal drugs, 440 firearms and $4.1 million in cash, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

“Our task forces disrupt traffickers by intercepting millions of dollars’ worth of narcotics each year – making our communities that much safer,” Yost said.

“I’m grateful for our law enforcement partners at every level of government who dedicate their time and talent to support our task forces.”

OOCIC’s major drug interdiction task forces are composed of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The task forces investigate drug trafficking throughout the state, seizing illegal narcotics, weapons and cash before they impact Ohio communities.

“The success of these task forces demonstrates the power of collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate, disrupt and dismantle dangerous criminal organizations,” said Matthew Stentz, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit.

“HSI is proud to stand alongside our partners in Ohio to keep our communities safe by targeting the networks that traffic illegal drugs, firearms and illicit proceeds.

“Together, we are making a significant impact in protecting Ohio families from the devastating effects of narcotics trafficking.”

Several major drug task forces receive funding through RecoveryOhio in concert with the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

“In Ohio, we direct significant resources toward intercepting illegal drugs before traffickers can take advantage of those suffering from substance use disorders,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“I applaud OOCIC’s major drug interdiction task forces on another successful year of promoting recovery by keeping a significant amount of drugs off the streets and holding accountable the individuals who wrongly thought they could get away with trafficking drugs in Ohio.”

Under AG Yost’s leadership, OOCIC task forces have seized 1,240 pounds of fentanyl, 3,914 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 300,000 prescription pills, 2,774 firearms and more than $70 million in currency since 2019.

In total, the value of the drugs seized by OOCIC task forces since 2019 exceeds $471 million. 2025 Notable Seizures

Here is a sampling of the seizures in 2025:

Miami Valley Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In January, the task force arrested a person with a suitcase containing 10 kilograms of cocaine (22 pounds). The task force includes the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, HSI and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ONSET Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In January, task force agents from the Ohio Northeast Smuggling Enforcement Team (ONSET) task force seized more than $100,000 from a person attempting to smuggle cash to the Middle East.

An investigation in February led to the seizure of more than 20 kilograms of cocaine from two people from New York. The pair were indicted by a federal grand jury.

In May, the task force executed 17 search warrants at multiple businesses and residences, the culmination of an investigation into the distribution of marijuana and other narcotics.

Task force agents seized $358,803 in cash, 500 pounds of narcotics, 115 grams of cocaine, 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 11 firearms, two vehicles and a boat. Two people were arrested.

The task force includes the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Copley Police Department, Cleveland Division of Police, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Medina County Prosecutor’s Office, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office and HSI.

Licking, Guernsey, Muskingum County Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

The task force seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine in February, 6 pounds of meth and 11 firearms in April, and a pound of meth and 5 pounds of cocaine in June.

The task force includes the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices of Licking, Muskingum and Guernsey counties, the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (C.O.D.E TF), HSI and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

After a February traffic stop netted 6 kilograms of cocaine, task force agents executed search warrants at two residences and recovered an additional 14 kilograms of cocaine. Two people were arrested and jailed. In total, the cocaine was valued at more than $700,000.

In April, the task force conducted multiple investigations that led to the seizures of 242 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of methamphetamine, nine handguns and more than $60,000.

The task force includes the Columbus Division of Police, BCI, Gahanna Police Department, Internal Revenue Service, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. Postal Inspector and Ohio HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program).

Hamilton County Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In March, the Regional Narcotics Unit (RENU) task force seized 45 pounds of narcotics, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The task force includes the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, HSI, Regional Narcotics Unit, Green Township Police Department and Cheviot Police Department.

Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

Task force agents conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Belmont County in March. The stop and subsequent investigation led to the seizure of 115 grams of cocaine, cash, two firearms and a drone suspected of smuggling narcotics into a local prison.

The task force includes the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices of Belmont, Harrison and Jefferson counties and the FBI.

Northwest Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In May, two task force investigations resulted in the seizure of more than $38,000 in cash, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The task force includes the Toledo Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, HSI, FBI, Toledo Drug Task Force, Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mahoning County Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In April, the task force disrupted a drug trafficking operation by executing search warrants at three residences in the Youngstown area.

The task force seized 14 kilograms of cocaine, two firearms, a vehicle with a hidden compartment, and approximately $30,000.

The task force includes the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, BCI, Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.