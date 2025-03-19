Two Local Basketball Coaches To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches Association will be inducting Bruce Smith (Swanton), Dave McWhinnie, and Steve Brown (Stryker) into the Coaches Hall of Fame on March 30, 2025 during the All-Star Game at Napoleon High School.

In addition, on March 30, 2025 Todd Henline and James Niese will be honored as the 2025 Retired Coaches of the Year.

Coach Bruce Smith’s career has been defined by dedication, leadership, and success. Over a remarkable coaching tenure, he amassed an impressive 549-306 career record, leading teams at Delta, Whitmer, Southview, and Swanton.

His teams claimed eight conference championships, nine sectional titles, and two district championships, including a 2012 state runner-up finish. His excellence was recognized with five State and District Coach of the Year honors.

His journey began at Napoleon Junior High in 1979, followed by coaching roles at Delta, Whitmer, Southview, Evergreen, and Swanton—where he currently leads the Bulldogs as head coach.

His playing days saw him compete at Crystal Falls Forest Park before moving on to Hillsdale College and later earning a degree from Bowling Green State University.

Coach Smith’s influence on student-athletes, his dedication to the game, and his commitment to excellence have left a lasting legacy in District 7 basketball.



Coach Steve Brown’s incredible coaching career consisting of 374 wins to 221 losses, including four years at Hilltop High School leading the boys’ program and an outstanding 22 years at Stryker High School, where he built a powerhouse girls’ basketball program with a record of 342-168.

His leadership brought 12 BBC Championships and 13 Sectional Championships to Stryker, as well as five District Championships and two Regional Runner-Up finishes.

Coach Brown’s impact on the game has been recognized time and time again:

-District 7 Coach of the Year – 6 times, AP Ohio Coach of the Year – 2007

-Bob Arnzen Longevity Award – 2010, Ohio/Indiana All-Star Game Coach – 2010

-North/South All-Star Game Coach – 2012

A Stryker native and 1980 graduate of Stryker High School, Coach Brown has dedicated decades to mentoring young athletes, not only as a head coach but at every level of the game.

Beyond basketball, Steve has built a loving family with his wife Brenda, their three children, and eight wonderful grandchildren.