BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Good Neighbors Utility Assistance Fund Increased

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ECONOMIC CLIMATE .. Vice Chair Bob Eyre discusses inflation and its impact on Bryan citizens.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs held its semi-monthly meeting on Tuesday the 19th, at 5pm. All board members were present, including; Annette Schreiner (Chair), Bob Eyre (Vice Chair), Dick Long, Jim Salsbury, and Karen Ford. Derek Schultz (Director of Utilities), John Lehner (City Clerk/Treasurer), and Mayor Carrie Schlade were also in attendance. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Schreiner started off with approving the minutes from the March 4th, 2025 meeting held earlier in the month. There were no public concerns at this time.

The treasurer’s report, presented by Lehner, was business as usual. The Board was provided with cash statements, bank reconciliations and statements.

Next, Director Schultz introduced Resolution No. 9. This resolution would include modifications to the Bryan Good Neighbors Utility Fund.

Originally, this act was passed November 1, 2005, implementing a program to provide financial assistance to Bryan Municipal Utilities customers who were unable to pay their bills. This was based on their income level or other hardship circumstances.

In an effort to assist as many as possible, guidelines were established that set the qualifying criteria for income to 175% of the federal poverty level. The maximum yearly assistance was $250 per household.

Schultz notes that due to severe winter weather conditions, inflationary pressure, and higher electric/water bills, many local families are experiencing more hardship than ever before.

The Good Neighbors Fund will be modified to increase the qualifying income levels to 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. The maximum yearly assistance will also be raised to $325 per household, based on availability of funds.

He hopes to provide more meaningful assistance with a sustainable cap for the city. Funds for this program are donation based.

This resolution is declared to be an emergency measure necessary for the immediate preservation of public peace, health, safety or welfare for the citizens of Bryan. Motioned by Long, seconded by Ford.

Resolution No. 10 was also presented by Schultz. This would allow the Director of Utilities to execute a modified transaction for an immediate delivery agreement with Ohio Gas Energy services.

BMU and OGES wish to modify the Transaction Confirmation for Immediate Delivery agreement. This would change the delivery from a period of five days at 5,000 DTH/day to a daily maximum of 5,000 DTH/day.

This would allow the city to store more gas for emergencies or provide more gas during peak usage. Motioned by Salsbury, seconded by Ford.

The final resolution of the night, Resolution No. 11, requests the Bryan City Council to authorize the sale of the communications HFC system that is no longer needed.

This would help generate additional revenue and may provide another internet service to the city in the future. This will not impact the current fiber optic network they offer.

BMU has interest in selling the communications HFC systems that are no longer needed since the removal of cable TV.

This includes conditions, coaxial cables, pedestals, and other active or passive equipment. This will be sold by competitive bid. Motioned by Salsbury, seconded by Eyre. The March 19th BPA meeting was adjourned at 5:19 p.m.