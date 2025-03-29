Two Local Seniors Receive Public Power Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE – American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is pleased to announce that Jada Uribes of Montpelier in one of the five recipients of 2025 Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship. This year, AMP is awarding 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Richard H. Gorsuch, who was dedicated to promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric systems, was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987.

The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP, or who is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system.

This year, 26 students were nominated for the Gorsuch Scholarship, and the recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power.

The daughter of Aaron and Nicole Uribes, Jada is a graduating senior at Montpelier High School and plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study inclusive early childhood education.

She is a member of National Honor Society and is active in many leadership positions, including student council and class secretary.

She is involved in show choir and theatre; and has been a three-sport varsity athlete in volleyball, basketball and softball since her freshman year. Her mother, Nicole, is the Director of Finance for the Village of Montpelier.

“Congratulations to Ms. Uribes on her many accomplishments,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President/CEO. “On behalf of the AMP Board of Trustees and AMP management, I extend best wishes for success in her educational journey. It is gratifying that a dedicated public power community like Montpelier is home to one of this year’s Gorsuch Scholarship recipients.”

AMP is also pleased to announce that Heidi Meyer of Edgerton is one of five recipients of the 2025 Lyle B. Wright Scholarship.

Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986.

The $3,000 Wright scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP Member utility.

This year, 35 students were nominated for the Wright Scholarship, and the recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power.

The daughter of Jeremie and Kimberly Meyer, Heidi is a graduating senior at Edgerton High School and plans to study physical therapy assistance at the University of St. Francis.

She is valedictorian of her class and is involved in National Honor Society. In addition, she’s an active volunteer in her community and has helped organizations like Catholic Heart Work Camp and St. Mary’s School.

She has won multiple awards for her athleticism and has held leadership positions in athletics including cross country captain and track and field captain.

“Congratulations to Ms. Meyer on her many accomplishments,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President/CEO. “On behalf of the AMP Board of Trustees and AMP management, I extend best wishes for success in her educational journey It is gratifying that a dedicated public power community like Edgerton is home to one of this year’s Wright Scholarship recipients.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the Richard H. Gorsuch and Lyle B. Wright scholarships in memory of public power leaders who contributed significantly to AMP and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, AMP has awarded $528,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program.