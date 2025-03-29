NWO Bible Quiz Teams Compete In Invitational

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DAMASCUS BRACKET FIRST PLACE … Precept won the final match in a 24-team consolation bracket on Sunday, March 23, quizzing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with their friends from back home, Central 1. From left, team members are Zander Stamm, Libbey Faehnle, Olivia Tucker, Nautica Stamm, Tirzah Beck, and Bekley Stamm. The team is coached by Nick and Rafaella Stamm.

DAMASCUS BRACKET SECOND PLACE … It was deja vu for Central as they once again quizzed off in a final with Precept. The two churches had been in the finals of our local tournament just one week prior. Central 1 finished runners-up in the 24-team consolation bracket in Pennsylvania, quizzing 15 matches for the Invitational. Members are, from left, Drew Ringenberg, Gavin Miller, Thomas Richer, Kira Murilla, Landon Ringenberg, and Preston Nofziger. Central’s head coach is Michael Short assisted by Aaron Miller and Nate Rettig.

PRESS RELEASE – At the 73 team OH/PA Invitational held March 22-23 in Lancaster, PA, King’s Cross 1, Precept, Eastland Baptist 2, and North Clinton 1 all won their opening round robin groupings of 9 teams each! Four more of our teams, Central 1 and 2, Eastland Baptist 1, and Pettisville Missionary 1, all placed 3rd in their respective groups.

These eight teams then entered into the 32-team double elimination portion of the tournament. King’s Cross 1 advanced the farthest in the bracket and finished 11-2 for the day. Central 1 (9-6), Eastland Baptist 1 (10-4), and Eastland Baptist 2 (10-3) all tied for 9th in the double elimination.

After the double elimination bracket, Precept and Central 1 advanced through the Damascus Consolation Bracket. The two teams faced off in the bracket’s last match on Sunday morning in front of a crowd of over 700, with Precept taking that match, ending the weekend with an outstanding 14 wins and only 2 losses.

Precept’s Bekley Stamm quizzed out in all 16 of the team’s matches at the Invitational. The team’s overall season record of 51 wins and 13 losses, 64 matches in total, is a record number of matches for a NW Ohio team in one season. In the 56 years of NW Ohio Bible quizzing, no quizzer has scored more than Bekley and Zander Stamm in one season.

Overall, North Clinton 1 (9-4) finished 13th, Central 2 (8-5) placed 17th, and Pettisville Missionary 1 (7-5) came in a respectable 25th out of the 73 teams. Our other 5 teams all won at least 2 matches. They included King’s Cross 2 and 3, North Clinton 2 and 3, and Pettisville Missionary 2.

Our area’s top quizzers participated in all-star matches on Saturday evening. Team 1, who prevailed over the West Liberty, Ohio Allstars, consisted of Preston Nofziger, Bo King, Drew Ringenberg, Landon Ringenberg, Tony Mingione, and Mason Stuckey with Peyton Richer as coach.

Playing PA Allstars, Team 2 members were Zander Stamm, Bekley Stamm, Hope Sheldon, Malaki Neilson, Mathias Neilson, Bekah Nofziger, and Cooper Roth as coach.

Sunday morning finals saw Rockville 1 winning the overall championship with Blainsport 3 as runners up and Slate Hill 1 placing third. All three are Lancaster area teams.

Next year’s Invitational will be held in Smithville, Ohio on the weekend of March 21-22. The 2026 Bible Quiz scripture portion will be Acts, chapters 10 through 28.

NWO quizzing begins January 2026 and is open to all area youth, ages 12 to 20. For more information go to the “Northwest Ohio Bible Quizzing” Facebook page.