Facebook

Twitter



Shares

ACE … On July 29th, 2022, Kurtis Brown of Continental, Ohio aced the par 4, 290-yard 2nd hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 3 iron. Witnesses were Adam Andres ,Matt Miller, and Todd Tegenkamp. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

HOLE-IN-ONE … Don Beck, a resident of Lake Diane, Camden Michigan, aced the number 16 hole at Riverside Greens G.C. on July 26, 2022. Club of choice was a five iron.