Two People Seriously Injured In Car-Pedestrian Accident Near Edon

Edon – A serious injury crash occurred on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. on State Route 49 near County Road H in Florence Township.

A northbound 2010 Ford Explorer, driven by Cody A. Wolfe, age 32, of Edon, Ohio went off of the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then rolled over and struck a pedestrian that was walking along State Route 49. The pedestrian was identified as Donald J. Mohr, age 63, of Edon, Ohio. Mr. Wolfe was ejected from the vehicle prior to it coming to rest.

Both victims were flown from the scene via air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and Florence Township Fire Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive while distracted or impaired.