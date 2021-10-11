Swanton Marching Band Bulldog Bowl Set To Return In 2021

The 2021 Swanton Marching Band Bulldog Bowl is back and scheduled for Saturday, October 23rd at the Swanton High School Football Field.

Fourteen area bands have been invited to perform and compete for trophies and a spot to perform at the State Competition.

Gates will open to spectators at 4pm with a adult fee of $7, students and senior citizens $5 and children five and under free with a paying adult. There will be concessions for sale as well as pie by the slice.

Parking will be at the Fisher Gym parking lot on Dodge Street with overflow parking at Swanton High School. All traffic for the event will be directed through the Dodge Street entrance of the high school.

The Main Street entrance of Swanton High School will be closed to prevent non event drive through traffic from 3pm-11pm to keep all participants safe.

Mrs. Preisner and The Swanton Band Boosters are still looking for volunteers to help the day run smoothly.

If you are 18 or older and would like to volunteer for a shift please contact Dawn Santchi at dsantchi@gmail.com. We would love to see alumni and alumni parents ( we miss you).