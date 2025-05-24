Two Teens Killed After Head On Off-Road Vehicle Collision In Wood County

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Henry – Lucas County Road near S. River Road in Providence Township, Lucas County. The crash occurred on May 24, 2025 at approximately 12:06 a.m.

A 2018 Kawasaki KLX140 was northbound on Henry – Lucas County Road, driven by Brayden Sadler, age 18, of Grand Rapids, Ohio. A 2001 Honda TRX400EX was southbound on Henry – Lucas County Road, driven by Jack Rowland, age 18, of Perrysburg, Ohio.

Mr. Rowland was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Henry – Lucas County Road. Mr. Sadler was traveling northbound in the northbound lane of Henry – Lucas County Road when both vehicles collided head-on. Both operators were pronounced deceased on scene.

Neither vehicle was properly equipped to be operating on a public roadway. Helmets were not in use by either one of the motorists, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to not operate vehicles on public roadways that are not properly equipped, to always wear proper safety gear when using off road vehicles, and never operate a vehicle while impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, and Providence Township Fire Department.