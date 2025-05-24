Gerald “Jerry” Edwards (1936 – 2025)

(Served On Delta Village Council)

Gerald Earl “Jerry” Edwards, age 88, of Delta, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

He was born in Mechanicsburg, Ohio on August 25, 1936, to James Pearley and Safrona Leah Standley Edwards.

When he was a senior in high school he fell in love with and married Leona Williams who he lovingly called “Onie”.

They both graduated with the class of 1954 at Mechanicsburg and shared 60 years together until her death in 2014.

Gerald and Leona brought their family of seven children to Delta, Ohio in 1970 where he worked as an agent for Motorists Insurance, and quickly became known “Jerry”.

He purchased a local agency and opened Edwards Insurance Agency where he served the village of Delta and surrounding area until he retired and sold the agency to his son, Kris, who still maintains the business.

During his years in Delta, Jerry served the village as a member of the Delta Community Fire Department and Delta Rescue, served on the library board, village council, and Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and had also served as the District Governor.

He was twice chosen as the Citizen of the Year in Delta. Each year, for over 30 years he and his family prepared and served a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wished to come and eat. Over the years church ladies as well as others donated pies, rolls, and etc. It was always a good time and as many as 250 were served each year.

Jerry loved his Lord Jesus Christ and served Him in his daily life. He was a member of the Delta Church of Christ. He and his family were faithful members and Jerry served as a Deacon, Elder and Sunday School Teacher over the years.

In 2015, Jerry married Barbara, who was the widow of his first cousin and they shared over nine years together.

Jerry is survived by Barbara along with sons, Simon and wife Kelly, Kristofer and fiance Shannon, daughters, Sherry Martinez, Beth and her husband Mike McGirt, Kimberly Lutheran and partner Johnny, daughter-in-law Vicki Edwards, step-son Mike Edwards, and step-daughter Donna and husband Todd Mullins. Jerry is also survived by many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Onie, Jerry was preceded in death by their son Phillip and daughter Theresa.

Visitation for Jerry will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the Delta Church of Christ. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, also at the church, with Pastor Scott Weaver, officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Delta Church of Christ or the Open Door of Delta.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltafh.com. Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta has been entrusted with arrangements.