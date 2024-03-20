Two-Vehicle Crash Near Swanton Leaves One Person Dead, Injures Delta Man

(PRESS RELESE) Swanton – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 3 at County Road B in Swan Creek Township, Fulton County. The crash happened March 20, 2024 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Hernandez, age 45 of Delta, Ohio was northbound on County Road 3. A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sandra Ball, age 74 of Toledo, Ohio was eastbound on County Road B.

Ms. Ball failed to yield the right of way, and was struck by Mr. Hernandez. Ms. Ball’s vehicle then struck a house on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Mr. Hernandez was transported by ground ambulance to University of Toledo Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Ms. Ball was transported by ground ambulance, and was pronounced while enroute to University of Toledo Medical Center.

Ms. Ball was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS, and Providence Township Fire & Rescue. The crash remains under investigation.