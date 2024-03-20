Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 23 Indictments

(PRESS RELEASE) – On March 18, 2024, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Indicted were:

-TAYLOR M. LOCKE, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about September 22, 2023 through January 25, 2024, she allegedly did knowingly obtain or exert control over the property of another without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent. 24CR45.

-BRETT A. MAKULA, age 28, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about February 11, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance while being drug dependent and/or in danger of drug dependence and/or a chronic alcoholic and he allegedly did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle. 24CR48.

-AUSTIN D. KUTZLI, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering and one count of Vandalism. On or about January 30, 2024, he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass In the unoccupied structure of another with the purpose to commit therein any theft offense; and he allegedly did knowingly cause physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by another when the property was used by its owner or possessor in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation, and the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was one thousand dollars or more. 24CR40.

-WILLIAM A. SMITH, age 48, of Hudson, MI, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about February 12, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 24CR27.

-MICHAEL P. SHENEFIELD, age 40, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about September 26, 2024, he allegedly possessed Cocaine. 24CR39.

-DAKOTA S. FERGUSON, age 19, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about March 4, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 24CR35.

-DENNIS E. PATRICK, III, age 36, of Swanton, 0H, was Indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about December 2, 2023, he allegedly possessed Cocaine. 24CR47.

-CHRISTOPHER P. FETTER, age 38, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about March 6, 2024, he allegedly failed to appear for his Pre-Trial Hearing as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond. 24CR44.

-JACK H. LANGWELL, III, age 33, of Swanton, 0H, was indicted on one count of Sexual Imposition and one count of Gross Several Imposition. On or about March 5, 2024, he allegedly did have sexual contact with the victim, not his spouse, when he purposely compelled such person to submit by force or threat of force. 24CR36.

-JOSEPH R. PEDRAZA, age 32, of Wauseon, 0H, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 21, 2024, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 24CR31.

-GREGORY C. FLUTTROW, age 53, of Continental, OH, was Indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them – 0VI. On or about February 15, 2024, he allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them. 240132.

-KARI GIBSON, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, one count of Unauthorized Use of Property, and one count of Identity Fraud. On or about January 29, 2024, she allegedly, with purpose to deprive another of property, did knowingly obtain or exert control over and use the property of another without the consent of the owner. She also allegedly did use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of another with intent to hold herself out to be another. 24CR43.

-JUSTIN R. PERDUE, age 35, of Fayette, OH was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Criminal Trespass. On or about March 6, 2024, he allegedly used Methamphetamine and he allegedly without privilege did recklessly enter or remain on the land or premises of Circle K, as to which notice against unauthorized access or presence was given by actual communication to the offender. 240237.

-JASON D. DUHART, age 41, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, three counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about February 26, 2024, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises and in an unoccupied structure of another with the purpose to commit a felony and theft offense. He also allegedly stole a Polaris RZR; allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal to bring his motor vehicle to a stop; and did receive, retain, or dispose of the motor vehicle of another, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the motor vehicle had been obtained through commission of a theft offense. 240233.

-LAMARCO C. CLARK, JR., age 21, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about February 26, 2024, he allegedly did trespass on the land or premises and in an unoccupied structure of another with the purpose to commit a felony and theft offense. He also allegedly stole a Polaris RZR. 24CR34.

-MICHAEL M. HUGHES, age 42, of Archbold, OH. was indicted on five counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person and ten counts of Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. On or about November 20, 2023, he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality and he allegedly did possess or view material or performance that shows a minor who was not his child or ward in a state of nudity. 24CR50.

-BRENT S. PINKELMAN, age 53, of Jasper, MI, was indicted on three counts of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle and four counts of Aggravated Menacing. On or about March 9, 2024, he allegedly, did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them. He also allegedly caused the victims to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to them or their property while discharging a firearm while in a motor vehicle. 24CR42.

-FRANCISCO LUNA GOMEZ, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud and two counts of Tampering with Records. On or about April 10, 2023, through February 20, 2024, he allegedly did, without the express or implied consent of the victim, use, obtain, or poem personal identifying information of the victim with intent to hold himself out to be the victim. On or about September 16, 2022, through February 20, 2024, he allegedly did, knowing he had no privilege to do so, and with purpose to defraud or knowing he was facilitating a fraud on another, utter a social security card and permanent resident Identification card, knowing they had been tampered with. 24CR28.

-LORENZO GOMEZ, age 22, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Identity Fraud. On or about April 10, 2023, through February 20, 2024, he allegedly did, without the express or Implied consent of another, use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of another with intent to represent another’s personal identifying Information as his own personal identifying information. 24CR29.

-CYNTHIA DESELLEMS, age 55, of New London, OH, was indicted on three counts of Telecommunications Harassment. On or about February 10, 2024, she allegedly, did knowingly make or cause to be made a telecommunication, or knowingly permit a telecommunication to be made from a telecommunications device under the person’s control, to another, and the caller made the telecommunication with purpose to harass, intimidate, or abuse a person attire premises to which the telecommunication was made, and after the recipient previously told her not to make the telecommunication to those premises. 24CR46.

-AHMED S. GRIFFIN, age 39, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Operating a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment Used to Transport a Controlled Substance. On or about October 17, 2023, he allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly operated, possessed, or used a vehicle with a hidden compartment with knowledge that the hidden compartment was used or was intended to be used to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance. 24CR49.

-BRENT L. MORTEMORE, age 43, of Grand Rapids, OH, was indicted on one count of Passing Bad Checks, two counts of Forgery. one count of Attempted Forgery, and one count of Identity Fraud. On or about February 2, 2024, he allegedly, with purpose to defraud another, did issue or transfer or cause to be issued or transferred a check, knowing that it would be dishonored or knowing that a person had ordered or would order stop payment on the check. He also allegedly, with purpose to defraud, or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud on another, did forge and attempt to forge checks. He also allegedly did, without the express or implied consent of another, use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of another with intent to represent mother’s personal identifying information as his own. 24CR38.

-THOMAS W. SKIVER, age 34, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about January 26, 2024, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 24CR41.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.