“Under The Sea” Theme Brings Sparkle To 2025 Queens Of West Unity Pageant

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ROYALTY … The crowned winners and runners-up pose for a picture on stage at the end of the pageant.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The 2025 Queens of West Unity Pageant returned to the Hilltop Schools Commons on Saturday evening, July 26, with the theme “Under the Sea.”

Organized by Leslie Campbell and Megan Bible, the event brought to...