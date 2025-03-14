Unemployment Numbers Continued Upwards In January

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Unemployment numbers for January 2025 were released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. These numbers continue with an upward trend that began around October of 2024.

Those past few months showed Fulton County at an unemployment rate of 3.7% in October, 4.1% in November and 4.8% in December, and Williams County at an unemployment rate of 3.4% in October to 3.9% in November, and 4.3% in December.

Numbers for January show Fulton County sitting at a 6.7% rate of unemployment, and Williams County sitting at a 5.5% rate of unemployment.

Other counties saw an even more significant jump, with Henry County going from 5.5% in December to 8.5% in January, Lucas County going from 5.7% to 7.2%, and Ottawa County going from 7.5% to 9.5%. At least one Ohio County has passed the 10% mark for unemployment.

As for the State of Ohio and entire United States, numbers also show an increase. Ohio bumped up from 4.2% in December to 5.3% in January, and the U.S. followed suit going from 4.4% to 4.6%.