KRILL FUNERAL SERVICE: Dedicated To Compassionate Service After 150 Years

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BUSINESS HISTORY … The original location in downtown Edgerton. Owner Henry Krill (with mustache) standing in the center.

PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BRYAN LOCATION … The newest location in Bryan, built in 2004, offering in house cremation services.

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Losing a loved one, although inevitable, can be one of the most difficult things in life to face. Krill Funeral Service has been tending to our community in those especially emotional times for 150 years.

Krill Funeral Service was recognized on its sesquicentennial anniversary by the Ohio 136th General Assembly. Within the resolution, S.R. No. 13, Krill was recognized as a “justifiable source of pride and an outstanding reflection not only on the business itself but also on its astute management and hard-working employees.”

As a family-owned business for over 100 years, the Krill family expanded from Edgerton to Edon and Bryan. Not only providing basic funeral services but also valuable resources for grief assistance.

In 1874, when Henry Krill started what some might see as an odd apprenticeship with Jacob Miller as a cabinet maker and undertaker, he could not have known the century-long legacy it would leave in northwest Ohio.

Henry was only 10 years old when he arrived in Edgerton from Germany. He began his apprenticeship by lining the inside and adding handles to the coffins made by Miller. He became a partner in the business before automobiles were even invented.

A few years later, he was the sole owner and began the family legacy when his son Oscar became his assistant in 1910. Oscar would later head the Krill funeral service in Bryan, Ohio, which he operated for almost 30 years.

Soon, multiple generations of the Krill family became involved in the business. In 1917, Edwin became the second son of founder Henry Krill to join the business, this time as a partner.

Edwin attended and graduated from embalming school. Henry Krill and Sons operated the funeral and furniture store until 1938.

After 63 years in the business, founder Henry Krill passed on, leaving the business to his son. Edwin soon sold the furniture portion of the business and continued with funeral services.

In 1958, C. Jon Krill, Edwin’s son, became the next generation of Krills to go into the business. His father Edwin retired from ownership in 1964, making C. John Krill, the sole owner. Edwin continued to work as an employee until his passing in 1970.

As the third-generation owner, Jon ran the family business for only a short time. Unfortunately, Jon Krill died in 1980 at only 45.

In this short period, Jon Krill not only upgraded the business but also set the groundwork for the continuing goal of Krill Funeral Service, to try to make this journey a little bit easier.

The common practice of those days was for the funeral director to also provide ambulatory service as oftentimes they had the only vehicle large enough to accommodate a human body. Jon provided training for emergency medical technicians prior to handing this service over to the village.

Jon also started a resource library to help the community gain a better understanding of death, as attitudes towards death were beginning to change.

Michael Krill returned home after his father’s passing to become an apprentice and took ownership two years later as the fourth and final generation of family ownership. Both Michael and his father grew up in the Edgerton location, which was the original home of Henry Krill.

During his 40-year ownership, Krill Funeral Service saw immense growth. He acquired the Kundard Funeral Home in Edon in 1991.

Similar to the Krill Funeral Home, Kundard had begun as a family business by William Meyers in 1890. From Meyer, Ronald Kundard purchased the business in 1946.

Both the Edon and Edgerton facilities went through extensive renovations during this time. Edgerton, renovated in 1992, saw an expansion of public space area, preparation rooms, and parking. The renovation of the Edon facility followed in 2001. Michael stated, “It just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

The third location, in Bryan, was newly built in 2004. To accommodate the growing need within the community, this new location added an onsite crematory, a handicap accessible covered entrance, and a children’s play area.

Even though this facility did not mark a return to the original location, started by Oscar Krill and sold in 1940, it did welcome the Krill Funeral Service back to Bryan after several decades.

As community needs have evolved, so has Krill Funeral Service, but never wavering has been its commitment to service.

From Henry Krill just starting out when it took almost a half a day to complete a coffin to now with Krill offering video tributes and online memorials.

Their website provides flower ordering, pre-planning services, and a grief resources section. Also offered is one year of free “Daily Grief Steps” emails to assist family members long after the funeral service is complete.

Even four-legged family members are treated with the utmost compassion and care. Added in 2018, Tribute Pet Service was the first pet cremation service in Ohio to offer aquamation, a water-based cremation using alkaline hydrolysis.

Michael and his wife, Rebecca, continued to run Krill Funeral Service until 2021. After 146 years, the Krill Funeral Service saw its first non-Krill owner in Gary Burr and his wife Amie. Michael continued at Krill Funeral Service until his retirement in 2023.

Gary Burr, originally from Oak Harbor, had a long and quite eventful career prior to joining Krill Funeral Service. Gary served his country in the National Guard and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

He has been an active member with the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, serving as a secretary/treasurer, district president and northwest regional director. Gary has chaired and served on several committees, including the Ohio Mortuary Operational Response Team (OMORT).

He is also a certified trainer with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, active in the Bryan Kiwanis club, active in the Bryan American Legion, served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, and served on the board of directors for the QUADCO Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Amie Burr is originally from Bryan and has been a lifelong resident of William County, graduating from Bryan High School.

Amie has 20 years of varied experience in a managerial role, including project management for over 15 years. Local residents may recognize Amie from the Bryan YMCA where she worked the front desk and taught fitness classes.

The new owners’ continued dedication to compassionate service can be seen in the addition of the “funeral doods.” Goldendoodles Bentley and Oakley Burr joined in 2022 as certified therapy dogs, implemented and trained by Amie.

Therapy dogs can provide much-needed comfort and help relieve stress and anxiety during emotional times, especially for children.

Gary and Amie continue to run Krill Funeral Service in much the same way it was started. The ideals that were laid out in the resolution of offering support, comfort, and dignified ceremonies for its clients, is still and has always been the goal.

Krill’s recent honor is not only a reflection of those ideals but also of the hard-working employees, past and present, who have helped their clients navigate one of the most difficult and painful parts of life.