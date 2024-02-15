United Way Of Williams County Receives Grants From Area Foundations

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGRANT MONEY AWARDED … The Bryan Area Foundation, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation, and Montpelier Area Foundation all awarded $2,500 grants to the United Way of Williams County. The $7,500 will be used to help pay for speaker Chris Herren, a former college, and National Basketball Association (NBA) player, who is coming to Bryan, Ohio, to give a raw and powerful talk about his battles with substance abuse. All junior high and high school students from the seven school districts in Williams County have been invited to attend the event, which will be held on Tuesday, May 7. Pictured during the first check presentation (top photo) are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller, United Way of Williams County Executive Director Andy Brigle, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation President Patsy Miller, and Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller. In the second check presentation (bottom photo) are Montpelier Area Foundation representative Jim Thompson and United Way of Williams County Executive Director Andy Brigle.