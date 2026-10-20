Valda E. Short (1933 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Worked At Doughbox In Archbold)

Valda Elizabeth Gochenour Short was born Feb. 21, 1933, the ninth of 14 children, to Fred and Vertie (Hinton) Gochenour in Luray, Virginia.

Valda grew up knowing how to work. She passed away Oct. 17, 2026, one day after her 72nd wedding anniversary.

Following graduation she did some VS service work in Florida. Following her time of service, she moved to Ohio to help her sister Alma Rupp.

She attended youth group, where she met Marlin Short. Marlin and Valda were married Oct. 16, 1954, then moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, where Marlin served his 1-W Service.

Later they moved back to the Archbold area. Valda was a stay-at-home mom. She helped with any chores around the farm – even driving the tractor to work the ground. After the children were grown, she went to work at Schlagel’s in West Unity and later worked at the Doughbox in Archbold making pies.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Marlin; four children, Gwen (Mike) Nofziger of Lyons, Michael (Peg Wyse) of Archbold, Sharon (Dale deceased) VonDeylen of Napoleon and Randy (Deb Shetterly deceased) of Archbold; 13 grandchildren, Stacy, Kim, Brad, Tony, Laurie, Adam, Kayla, Tyler, Erin, Eric, Jessica, Becca and Emily; two step-grandchildren, Chris and Keri; 26 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Stump; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings, Hilda Moyer, Ned Gochenour, Keith Gochenour, Elwood Gochenour, Alma Rupp, Dorothy Gochenour, Nelson Gochenour, Joyce Keyser, Lennis Lucas, Garnett Gochenour, Rena Lesko and Carson Gochenour.

Services for Valda will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Tedrow Mennonite Church. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the church.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Tedrow Mennonite Church, Fairlawn Haven or the donor’s choice. ShortFuneralHome.com