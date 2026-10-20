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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Eleven Applicants Seek Vacant Commissioner Seat

By No Comments3 Mins Read

The process of filling the vacant Williams County commissioner seat is moving forward, with 11 applicants seeking to fill the remainder of former Commissioner Terry Rummel’s term.

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