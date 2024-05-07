VARSITY BASEBALL: Archbold Offense Clicking In 16-6 Win At Pettisville

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPLAY AT THIRD … Archbold’s Jack Hurst slides into third with a triple in the second inning of a 16-6 win at Pettisville. VIEW 50 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Archbold 16 Pettisville 6

PETTISVILLE – Five Bluestreaks had two hits each as they collected 13 on the night as a team in a 16-6 win at Pettisville.

Jack Hurst paced the Archbold attack with a triple, double, two RBIs, and scored four runs while Jett Baun added a double, sin...